Derby County and Swansea City are planning to make a move to sign Monaco’s Jonathan Panzo according to a report from French publication Foot Mercato.

The 19-year-old defender, who has been capped three times by the England U21s, started his career in the Chelsea academy. But in what has been a growing trend over the last few years, Panzo left the club to go abroad where he might get more chances in the first. He’d join Monaco where he had been a regular for their reserve side and has made a few appearances for their first team. He has also had a loan spell with Belgian side Cercle Brugge.

Panzo is now attracting a lot of interest with many teams thinking he might be a star defender for them in the future. As mentioned, he has made a few appearances for the Monaco first team but it doesn’t appear like he is going to break into their first team soon. This means that the city state side are planning to sell him during the window and because of his potential, they are willing to sell.

Some of that interest comes from the Sky Bet Championship with Derby and Swansea being interested in signing him. It is believed that they will be able to sign Panzo if they pay of a fee of €4m, which is roughly £3.6m. While it is a lot of money for a young, unproven defender, his potential might mean he is worth a lot more of that in the future. Dijon, FC Metz and Utrecht are also interested in signing him.

Would Panzo be a good signing for Swansea and Derby?