Sheffield Wednesday have had a bid for Wigan Athletic’s Josh Windass rejected according to a report from The Star.

The 26-year-old forward, who is the son of Dean Windass, started his career with Huddersfield Town but was released as a youngster. He’d head into non-league football to play for Harrogate Railway Athletic where he was impressive enough to earn a move back to the EFL with Accrington Stanley. He continued to be a top player and would sign for Scottish giants Rangers, helping them to get back to the Scottish Premier League. He’d then sign for Wigan Athletic in 2018.

During the January transfer window, Windass signed for Sheffield Wednesday on loan, signing alongside Connor Wickham. While the second half of the season was seen as a nightmare by the fans due to very poor form which dragged them to the bottom half of the Sky Bet Championship, Windass was impressive. Despite having injury problems, he was able to score three goals in nine appearances for the Owls.

His loan ended following the last game of the season against Middlesbrough and Windass returned to Wigan. Wednesday have maintained an interest in signing him, their chances of that boosted by the fact Wigan were relegated from the Championship and that they are currently in administration. Wednesday have already signed Chey Dunkley from Wigan.

This report says the club have made a bid for Windass which has been rejected. Wednesday made a firm offer after making some contact about Windass but Wigan have turned it down. Now it remains to be seen if Wednesday will maintain their interest in him.

Would Windass be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?