It could very well go down as the most important signing of the transfer window as respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio confirms that Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa have agreed on terms on a new deal at Elland Road.

Bielsa arrived at Elland Road to find a squad and an outfit on the ropes. They had just come off of a season where they’d imploded after a bright start under Thomas Christiansen. The usual blip had led to the Whites falling apart and they dragged themselves into 13th place under the hand of Paul Heckimgbottom.

Landing Bielsa was an audacious masterstroke and one that took a lot of cojones. The Argentine is one of football’s most luminary coaches and greatest tacticians. He could walk into any club and have an effect with any bunch of players. He chose Leeds United, not the other way around.

He reinvigorated what was a sorry-looking Leeds United side and had them turned around from 13th to promotion contenders in one season. He signed on for a second term and got the job done with Leeds rising to the Premier League as not only champions but champions with a 10-point cushion.

Now Di Marzio confirms that the luminary coaching maestro has reached agreement to coach the Whites in their first Premier League campaign in 16 years. He writes: “The coach [Bielsa] has reached a full agreement with the president Andrea Radrizzani to renew his contract for a year, as he has always done since he joined the United bench.”

With this signing out of the way, it is on to player signings now as the Whites look to add to the squad and give themselves a Premier League look.

Is signing Bielsa the biggest capture that Leeds United will make this window?