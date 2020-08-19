Leeds United are not in denial; they know that they need new players to sustain a decent campaign in the Premier League next season. The bulk of the side they have, their core players, needs to be built on and augmented to make a decent stab at Premier League survival. One player being linked to the Whites is Ranger winger Ryan Kent according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon.

Nixon writes that Kent, who is a player much admired by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, is on the West Yorkshire club’s radar and that the Whites have submitted a bid.

Bid in. Up to Rangers. https://t.co/Bf9Be3ZbRq — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 19, 2020

Kent joined Rangers in September 2019 for a fee of £6.5m. He’d been at Liverpool since being a schoolboy and had impressed on moves up through the age groups. However, with superstars stacked ahead of him, the only option was to move him out for developmental loans to the likes of Barnsley, SC Freiburg and Bristol City.

Kent actually joined Rangers initially on loan from Liverpool, the now 23-year-old spending the 2018/19 SPL season at the Glasgow giants. That campaign saw him score 6 goals and provide 6 assists in 23 appearances. Last season saw the former Liverpool flier make 21 appearances, scoring 7 goals. So far this season Kent has 4 SPL games under his belt and 2 goals.

Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa are not going to let it lie. Reporter Nixon writes that the Whites are hoping to make it third time lucky with Kent as they prepare a big-money bid for the former Red. Nixon writes that: “Leeds are making a surprise £10million bid” as they look to prise Kent away from the Glasgow side.

Indeed, not only does Sun reporter Nixon say that a bid is in for the Rangers winger but he says that it is a guaranteed, on-the-nose amount of £10m. That sort of bid is bound to make Rangers hierarchy sit back and think carefully.

It is also an amount that would eat into Leeds United’s budget with Angus Kinnear admitting that they have the money and were looking to make a number of key signings. At £10m, Ryan Kent would fit that bill.

Should Leeds United really focus their efforts on landing Ryan Kent as a priority?