QPR have completed a move to sign Lyndon Dykes from Livingstone for an undisclosed fee as confirmed by the club website.

The 24-year-old striker had Scottish parents but was actually born in Gold Coast in Australia. This meant much of his career was down under. After playing rugby league in Canberra, he would start his football career playing for Mudgeeraba and Merrimac. He’d then move to Scotland to play for Queen of the South though that was a temporary return and he’d end up back in Australia. After stints with Redlands United, Gold Coast City and Surfers Paradise, he’d go back to Queen of the South in 2016. He’d sign for Livingston in 2019, though he signed for Queen of the South for the third time soon after, this time on loan.

Dykes was Livingston’s top scorer last season and this attracted attention from south of the border. This has now concluded with him signing a four-year contract with QPR. The West London side have paid an undisclosed fee to lure the striker to West London.

After the signing was completed, Dykes said: I’m buzzing, obviously!

“Being at Livingston was great but to be at a club like this, I just want to put my head down now and kick on.

“I am a player who works hard for the team. I like to work hard for my team-mates, I want them to know that I’m putting it in for them. I am always going to give 100%.

“I am always willing to learn and hopefully I can score a few goals as well.”

Dykes is also relishing the physicality of the English Championship, adding: “That’s not a worry for me!

“I like that side of the game sometimes – I’m willing to get in there and rough some people up!”

Will Dykes be a good signing for QPR?