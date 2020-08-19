Yesterday, the draw for the First Round of the Carabao Cup happened.

It will certainly be an interesting tournament this year. The First Round will be the first match of the season, the first time this has happened since 2012 when the 2012 London Olympics delayed matters. That means this will be the first chance to see EFL teams in action after pre-season. This feels more important than ever considering pre-season games are behind closed doors and aren’t expected to be televised by many sides.

That said with the Premier League sides not entering until the Second Round, it can be tricky to find some matches to get really excited by. However, there are always some games that are very interesting and will be ones to watch when September rolls around.

Here, we tell you which games are ones to watch and what we are excited to see in the First Round of the Carabao Cup.