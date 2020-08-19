Cheltenham Town are close to completing a deal that will see them sign Hull City’s Elliot Bonds on loan according to a report from Gloucestershire Live.

The 20-year-old midfielder went through the Reading and Brentford academies before becoming a free agent. He would head into non-league football and play for Dagenham and Redbridge. While he was there, he was loaned out to Farnborough. He impressed enough to earn a move back to the EFL and he signed for Hull last year. He is yet to make his league debut but has been part of their developmental side.

But if Bonds, who has been capped by the Guyana national side and played in the CONCACAF Gold Cup for them, wants to become a star player for Hull, he’ll need to get more first team football. With heavy budget cuts happening at the club due to a combination of the Coronavirus, Bonds might have hoped he would have been given a chance in the first team. It appears that won’t be happening though.

Instead, Bonds will be loaned out in order to play regular football next season. And this report suggests that he will be heading to Cheltenham for the season. They have already been busy in the loan market this season having brought in Josh Griffiths and Finn Azaz on temporary deals from West Bromwich Albion. Cheltenham’s bid to sign Bonds will have been helped by the fact they had Jacob Greaves and Max Sheaf on loan from Hull last season.

