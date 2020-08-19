According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Leeds United are weighing up a move for Rangers star Ryan Kent. In doing do, this would be the second, successive window where the Whites have been in for the former Liverpool wing star.

Kent joined Rangers in September 2019 for a fee of £6.5m. He’d been at Liverpool since being a schoolboy and had impressed on moves up through the age groups. However, with superstars stacked ahead of him, the only option was to move him out for developmental loans to the likes of Barnsley, SC Freiburg and Bristol City.

His first season at Ibrox saw him make 21 appearances, scoring 7 goals into the bargain. Across his Rangers career, including time on loan, he has made 80 appearances for the Gers, scoring 16 goals and laying on 13 assists.

Now reporter Nixon writes that the Whites are hoping to make it third time lucky with Kent as they prepare a big-money bid for the former Red. Nixon writes that: “Leeds are making a surprise £10million bid” as they look to prise Kent away from the Glasgow side.

Nixon further writes that this interest and bid is part of a wider strategy imposed at the behest of Marcelo Bielsa. The Argentinian has tasked Leeds with coming up with a number of signings ahead of a first Premier League campaign in 16 years.

Bid in. Up to Rangers. https://t.co/Bf9Be3ZbRq — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 19, 2020

As it stands, seven players have signed for the Whites with the first-team being strengthened by the arrival of Jack Harrison on a third loan from Manchester City as well as confirmation of the Helder Costa deal and a £5million purchase of Illan Meslier. £10m for Kent could be the Whites first ‘new’ arrival for the first-team squad.

The big news is, though, that Leeds United apparently have a bid in as they look for a move for a player much admired by Marcelo Bielsa.

