Mark Ellis has signed a one-year contract with Tranmere Rovers as confirmed by the club website.

The 31-year-old defender came through the Bolton Wanderers academy but he never made a league appearance for the club. He would go on loan to Torquay United and that deal would later become permanent. After a loan move to Forest Green Rovers, he would make a permanent move to Crewe Alexandra where he’d make over 80 appearances before moving to Shrewsbury Town. He’d go on to have two loan spells with Carlisle United before moving there for good in in 2016. After a loan return to Forest Green and a stint with Leyton Orint, Ellis moved to Tranmere Rovers.

After two years with Tranmere, where Ellis has seen them both get promoted and then get relegated, it was unknown what his future would be with the club as his contract was set to expire. Now though it has been confirmed Ellis will be staying with Tranmere for another year after signing a new contract with the club.

Following the deal, Tranmere head coach Mike Jackson said: “We all know of Mark’s qualities. He did very well at the back end of last season and he offers great competition for places.

“As a centre back it is important you make an impact in both 18 yard boxes and Mark does that.

“Mark was part of the squad which was hurt from what happened last season, so he is determined to get back playing and help the Club. Mark wants to be here, and that again was a huge factor in bringing him back in, and I know exactly what he will bring to the group.

“I have known him for a very long time, he has enjoyed promotions during his career and his experience will be vital. It is important to have experience at centre back, and he will make sure we will be strong defensively.

“We need to get him going now, he is a little bit behind the rest of the group but I am delighted he is back with us.”

Is this a good move for Tranmere?