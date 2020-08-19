Macclesfield Town have received a ‘significant number of high quality applications’ for their vacant managerial position, as per their official club website.

The Silkmen are in need of a new manager with Mark Kennedy leaving the job last week.

Macclesfield are set to be back in the National League next season with a series of points deductions leaving them bottom of League Two. They have appealed the EFL’s decision, but to no avail at this stage.

Their website reads: “In the meantime, preparations for the new season are progressing well – with a significant number of high quality applications received for both the First Team Manager and CEO positions.

We will provide a further update on how all the aforementioned progress as soon as we are able.”

The Cheshire side face a huge rebuilding task over the coming weeks to prepare for life back in non-league. That hasn’t stopped a ‘significant’ number of potential managerial candidates applying for the job.

Macclesfield have a big decision to make on their new boss. They have lacked stability since John Askey’s departure in 2018, with three managers in Mark Yates, Sol Campbell and Kennedy all having come and gone in that time.

One name they could naturally consider is club legend Danny Whitaker, who played 456 games for the Moss Rose club before going on to coach there.

The Silkmen fans will be hoping for some clarity over the coming weeks on what league they’re in, who their new manager is and who is going to play for them.

Should Macc turn to Whitaker?