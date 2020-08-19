Stoke City goalkeeper Joe Bursik remains a ‘primary target’ for Doncaster Rovers, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Darren Moore’s side are closing in on three new loan signings to bolster their squad for next season.

The League One outfit have been eager to bring in a new goalkeeper to compete with Louis Jones for their number one jersey and Bursik has been on their radar throughout this transfer window.

Bursik, who is 20 years old, is poised to be loaned out by Stoke City for the next campaign to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He fits the bill for Doncaster as he is young but has played in League One in the past. He has also represented England Under-20 international in the past.

Bursik started his career at AFC Wimbledon before making the move to Stoke in July 2017. He has never made a senior appearance for the Potters but is highly-rated by the Championship side.

He has spent time out on loan from the Bet365 Stadium at Hednesford Town, AFC Telford and most recently Accrington Stanley.

Doncaster have managed to bring in Jason Lokilo from Crystal Palace so far this summer but are hoping to make strides in the transfer market over the next 24 hours.

Bringing in a new ‘keeper, hopefully Bursik, will be a boost to the Yorkshire side going into next season. They finished 9th last term and will have their sights set on the top six.

Will Donny get in the Play-Offs?