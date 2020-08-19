Leeds United have set their eyes firmly on Ben White as their #1 priority deal to be made this summer transfer window. At the moment, they are having a hard time of things trying to bring him in and this is set to continue says Mirror journalist David Anderson on Twitter – below.

Leeds’ bid to re-sign Ben White has hit a brick wall because Brighton insist he is not for sale. Leeds are leaving the door open should Brighton’s stance change, but are actively looking at other centre-half targets. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) August 19, 2020

The urgency that Leeds United are showing is more than understandable after the displays that Ben White showed during United’s promotion-winning, title-claiming campaign. He came as a replacement for the outgoing Pontus Jansson; untried youngster for seasoned international.

Truth be told, after a few games alongside Liam Cooper, the difference wouldn’t have been noticeable. In Ben White, Leeds United had everything that Marcelo Bielsa needed to make his system work. For Bielsa, Ben White was the archetypal centre-back that the Argentine demands.

The Brighton youngster is comfortable in the tackle and also with the ball at his feet. He breaks up opposition threats and is confident enough to stride forward with the ball at his feet and get United moving from a defensive phase to a more attacking transition.

That’s why Leeds United want Ben White; the displays he’s shown are why Brighton don’t want to get rid of him. Call it a Mexican stand-off, call it a tete-a-tete; whatever you call it, Brighton are not blinking. You can’t blame them.

As Anderson points out, Leeds have hit a brick wall and their two bids have been rebuffed by the south coast unit. The Whites are looking at alternatives and are said to be seriously considering a move for German centre-back Robin Koch. However, they are leaving the door ajar, just in case.

Is it time for Leeds United to move on in Ben White chase or hold out hope?