Brentford have completed the signing of Northampton Town’s Charlie Goode for an undisclosed fee as confirmed by the club website.

The 25-year-old defender is the latest player to come through non-league football to become a top player for an EFL side. While he was at the Fulham academy, he was released as a teenager and would start again at Harefield United. He would go on to have stints at Hadley, AFC Hayes and Hendon before moving to the EFL and signing for Scunthorpe United. He would then go on loan to Northampton Town before making that move permanent.

Goode is coming off the back of a great season as the captain of Northampton. He led them to promotion via the play-offs, beating Exeter City 4-0 in the final. This led to him being a top target for many sides with Middlesbrough being one of the teams leading the race. But Brentford have won the fight with the defender signing a four-year contract with them.

Following the signing, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said: “I’d like to welcome Charlie to the Club. Charlie is a player I really like; he is an aggressive defender and a big aerial threat in both boxes, which is a big thing for us. He has good quality on the ball which we feel we can develop further within our style of play. The pathway through the non-league and lower leagues develops you hugely as a person and builds your character in ways that I really like. I feel Charlie can add something to the team in that regard, especially given his leadership qualities. We are sure that he will grow and develop further with us over the coming years and that, in turn, he will help us go forward as a Club too.”

Will Goode be a good signing for Brentford?