Leeds United’s potential deal to bring Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi to the club has been described as a non-starter by the Mirror journalist David Anderson.

Leeds have been linked with a move for Batshuayi as they look to increase their striking options ahead of the new season with only senior striker Patrick Bamford available to them.

The Chelsea hitman has previously worked under Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa whilst at Marseille and they enjoyed a successful spell together.

The 26-year-old has failed to make a real impact at Chelsea and has been sent on loan to Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund in recent seasons.

Batshuayi has only made 77 appearances for the Blues during his time at the club but he has still racked up 25 goals in all competitions.

However, the Mirror journalist Anderson has quashed those rumours and said any deal is a non-starter.

Leeds are being linked again with Michy Batshuayi – there is an obvious connection because he played under Marcelo Bielsa at Marseille – but it is a non-starter from what I understand. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) August 19, 2020

It is likely that Bamford will be Bielsa’s first choice next season having hit 16 goals in their Championship winning campaign but the Argentine coach is well aware that he will need to add strength in depth to their attacking department.

It is not understood whether Chelsea would be willing to allow the striker to leave on loan or on a permanent basis with both Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham both above him in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Either way, Batshuayi would require huge wages and may be an expensive option for Leeds when in all likelihood he may not be their number one choice upfront.

