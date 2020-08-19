Wycombe Wanderers have confirmed that defender Jack Grimmer has signed a new three-year deal with the club, announcing the agreement on their official club website.

Wycombe Wanderers have been kicking on with recruitment and preparing for the 2020/21 Championship campaign. The Chairboys made their first signing earlier this week, bringing in Uche Ikpeazu. Now, the club have confirmed that one of last season’s stars has agreed a new deal.

RIght-back Jack Grimmer has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Wycombe Wanderers, keeping him at Adams Park until the summer of 2023.

Grimmer made a good impression in his first season, with the club despite injury keeping him out for half the season. Upon the announcement, Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth expressed his delight at the deal, saying:

“As soon as we knew Jack was available last summer we moved quickly to bring him to the club and he’s proven to be a fantastic acquisition with his performances on the pitch and his brilliant character in the changing room.

“He was absolutely flying before picking up an injury before Christmas, but returned for the play-offs and put in three magnificent performances – particularly in the final.

“Keeping him at Adams Park for another three years is great news for us and I’m really pleased that he’s committed his future to Wycombe Wanderers.”

Former Fulham and Coventry defender Grimmer played 24 times for Wycombe Wanderers across all competitions and will be looking to help the Chairboys to a successful campaign in the Championship.

