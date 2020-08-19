Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for free agent Korede Adedoyin, according to a report by the Sheffield Star.

The youngster is a free agent after being released by Everton and is currently weighing up his options.

Wednesday are believed to be one of a few clubs interested in signing him on a free transfer this summer.

Garry Monk is in the hunt for new faces to freshen up his squad as he gears up for another season in charge at Hillsborough. He has so far signed Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from Manchester City and Chey Dunkley on a free from Wigan Athletic.

The Yorkshire side need a number of new signings to add more depth to their ranks following the departures of first-team players like Fernando Forestieri, Steven Fletcher and Sam Hutchinson.

Adedoyin has emerged on the Owls’ radar as someone who would bolster their options out wide.

The teenager rose up through the youth ranks at Everton and was a regular for them at youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side.

Adedoyin spent time out on loan in Scotland last season at Hamilton Academical to get some experience under his belt.

He is now considering his next move after leaving Goodison Park for the first time in his career.

Sheffield Wednesday could now hand him a route into the Championship, despite him being an unknown quantity. He could prove to be a shrewd signing for Monk’s men in the long-term.

