According to Sky Sports News, Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is undergoing a medical with Premier League side Sheffield United ahead of a £18.5m move to Bramall Lane.

Bournemouth have already sold defender Nathan Ake for a big-money fee to Manchester City this summer and now, the Cherries look set to receive another big fee, with Aaron Ramsdale set to leave after their relegation.

Sheffield United are poised to sign Ramsdale in a £18.5m deal. The goalkeeper is currently undergoing a medical with the Premier League side and looks set to make a return to the Blades.

Aston Villa and an unnamed Premier League side had also held interest in Ramsdale, it is claimed. However, since Sheffield United made their breakthrough in search of a deal, the interest from the pair cooled

Ramsdale started out in Sheffield United’s academy and looks to be nearing a return after three and a half years away. Bournemouth snapped him up in January 2017 and after loan spells with Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon, made him their number one choice in between the sticks.

Ramsdale looks set to fill the gap left by Dean Henderson, who starred in between the sticks for the Blades in two loan spells away from Manchester United.

Bournemouth fans, is this a good deal for the club? Or do you think Ramsdale could have been sold for more? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Bournemouth news, the club have slapped a hefty price tag on another one of their star players – find out more about that here.

Is this a good deal for Bournemouth?