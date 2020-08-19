Leeds United are weighing up a move for Arsenal defender Rob Holding according to Football Insider.

The Yorkshire giants are keen to bring in defensive reinforcements following the departure of Ben White who has returned to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion and Gaetano Berardi having suffered a knee injury which will keep him on the sidelines for around nine months.

Leeds have had several bids rejected by Brighton for White with the newly-promoted side eager to bring back one of their best players of the Championship season.

However, with reports of a recent bid of £30million having been rejected they may decide to turn their attentions elsewhere and are now eyeing up Arsenal defender Holding.

The Gunners are looking for a new central defender this transfer window and could be willing to part with the 24-year-old who arrived from Bolton Wanderers in 2016.

Holding only made 23 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal last season of which just six were from the start

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen to recruit a senior centre-back to partner club captain Liam Cooper and Holding is seen as more of an alternative should the Ben White deal not happen.

Holding has made around 80 appearances for Arsenal during his time at the club but has failed to establish himself as a regular starter and a move away from the Emirates may suit both him and Arsenal this summer.

Bielsa is renowned for bringing in young and talented players and helping them develop and Holding could be an ideal project.

Would Rob Holding be a good signing for Leeds United?