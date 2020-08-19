Birmingham City have had an offer rejected from Newcastle United for goalkeeper Karl Darlow according to Football Insider.

Blues have already lost Lee Camp as his contract expired at the end of the season and they are keen to recruit an experienced keeper ahead of the new campaign.

Newcastle have first-choice stopper Martin Dubravka and are believed to have rejected the approach as they want to retain Darlow as a reliable second-choice option.

Darlow’s contract is reported to expire in 2021 although there has been confusion surrounding the supposed duration of his deal.

The 29-year-old has had to make do with being back-up in recent seasons but there has been plenty of interest in the goalkeeper – most notably from Leeds United who were willing to pay £4million for him but the deal failed to materialise.

The keeper has made 62 appearances for Newcastle and was a key player in the side that got promoted from the Championship under Rafael Benitez.

Darlow failed to make a single Premier League appearance in the last campaign and his six outings have all come in domestic cup competitions where he has impressed – but not enough to displace Dubravka from the number one spot.

Birmingham City have a real shortage of options in the goalkeeping department and are eager to bring in an experienced shot stopper before the new Championship season gets underway.

Darlow certainly has experience at this level and has enjoyed some impressive performances and there is little doubt he would be a good signing for Birmingham City if they are able to get it over the line.

Would Karl Darlow be a good signing for Birmingham City?