Fulham are being linked with a shock move for Barcelona star Gerard Pique according to reports from Libero.

Pique is believed to be considering his options and could depart the Catalan giants this summer following a disappointing end to the season coupled with their embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Fulham are looking to increase their options in central defence and are aware that they will need to inject further quality in their squad ahead of their Premier League return.

The signing of a star such as Pique would send out a real statement of intent to the other top-flight sides who will be battling relegation alongside the Cottagers next season.

Pique has a fantastic CV having won eight La Liga titles and won the Champions League three times with Barcelona. He has also accumulated over 500 appearances for the Spanish club during his 12-year spell at the Nou Camp.

The 33-year-old would represent a huge coup for Scott Parker’s side should they look to pursue a deal for him.

He has two years remaining on his contract but due to his age he may not be valued at too high a fee for Fulham to afford and as well as bringing a wealth of experience domestically he has also made over 100 appearances for Spain.

It is believed that Fulham have made an approach and it is one which the Catalan club will be considering meaning a potential deal is certainly not out of the question.

Pique is a quality defender who has played on the biggest stages at the highest level for a number of years and would be a fantastic addition to the Premier League.

