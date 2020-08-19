According to Coventry Live, Coventry City will land a 10% cut from Bournemouth should they sell £30m-rated striker Callum Wilson.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Bournemouth have slapped a hefty price tag on striker Callum Wilson. Spurs are among the sides said keen, with West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace also linked. It is said that the newly relegated side will not let Wilson leave for anything less than £30m.

Should Wilson make a big-money move away from Bournemouth, Championship new boys Coventry City will be in line to receive a big cut of any fee. The Sky Blues will receive 10% of any fee paid for Wilson, meaning a £30m move would see them land £3m.

Bournemouth paid £3m to sign Wilson from Coventry back in 2014 and he has been a star performer for the club since. Overall, Wilson, 28, has played in 187 games across all competitions, finding the back of the net 67 times and laying on 30 assists.

Wilson is a product of Coventry’s academy and became a prolific goalscorer for the club after graduating from their academy. He scored 23 times and provided seven assists in 55 games for the club’s senior side, also picking up expiring on loan with Kettering Town and Tamworth.

