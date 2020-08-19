Walsall are looking to bring in ‘two or three’ new signings before the end of the transfer window, as per their official club website.

The Saddlers are gearing up for another season in League Two.

Darrell Clarke, who took over as their manager last summer, is preparing for his second full campaign in charge and has brought in duo George Nurse and Rory Holden from Bristol City.

Walsall finished 12th in the last campaign and are hoping to be in and around the promotion picture next time around.

Clarke has told their website: “It isn’t going to happen straight away and we’ll have to pick and choose and see what’s available in the loan market. I’ve got a healthy group to work with that knows each other very well and there’s no quick fixes to come to within the group.

“The coaching staff and I have got to work hard to improve them. I see improvement, and through the course of last season. We’ll be looking to try and hit the ground running and hopefully two or three additions on the way come into the side before the end of the window.”

It has been a tricky transfer window for clubs lower down in the Football League with the financial woes surrounding Covid-19 but Walsall will be confident going into the new season that they can be competitive next term.

They lost 2-0 to Crewe Alexandra in their first friendly on Monday and their boss said: “I’ve been pleased to be honest with you at the end of a good workout with two teams, different 45’s and a couple of different shapes but I’ve been pleased with the fitness levels of the lads.

“We’ve obviously got a lot more work to do in that area but it was a good workout.”

