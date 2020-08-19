Birmingham City are interested in taking Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke on loan according to We Are Birmingham.

Clarke made a £10million move from Leeds United to Spurs last summer and was subsequently loaned back to the Yorkshire giants but he returned to the London club in January following an unsuccessful loan spell.

He then made the move to QPR on a temporary basis but he once again failed to really make an impact and is now back training with Jose Mourinho’s men.

There has been speculation linking Clarke with a move to West Bromwich Albion although there has been no official contact as yet and it appears they now face competition from Blues.

Birmingham City have recently appointed Aitor Karanka as their new manager and they are looking to bring in fresh faces this summer but the former Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough boss knows he will be on a strict budget.

Clarke has some Championship experience which would be beneficial to Blues and a loan spell shouldn’t constitute a high fee for the Midlands club to pay.

Although the youngster struggled last season there is certainly a good player there with his form for Leeds United in 2018/19 having won him his move to Spurs and making them want to pay £10million for such a good young player.

West Brom may also decide to continue pursuing a move for Clarke as they look to increase their attacking options especially in wide areas.

The Baggies have lost Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson from last season as they returned to their parent clubs West Ham United and Sheffield United respectively and will need reinforcements ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Would Jack Clarke be a good signing for Birmingham City?