According to a report from Portuguese news outlet Record, Benfica midfielder David Tavares is “very close” to joining Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is looking to add some new faces to his squad after they failed to win promotion to the Premier League, dropping out of the play-off places in dramatic circumstances.

Loaned in midfielders John Bostock and Alfa Semedo have since left, so Forest are keen to add to that department. Former loan man Jack Colback has returned and now, it has been claimed that Benfica youngster David Tavares is nearing a move to the City Ground.

As per a report from Record, Tavares is set to move to England, with Nottingham Forest nearing a deal to bring him in. The 21-year-old is not part of Jorge Jesus’ plans with Benfica and despite having four years left on his contract will be allowed to leave this summer.

After spending time in Sporting Lisbon’s academy, Benfica signed Tavares in the summer of 2016. He has featured twice for the club’s senior side, with most of his game time coming in the club’s B side. Tavares played 19 times, mainly featuring in the middle of the park.

