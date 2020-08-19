Cardiff City could look to re-sign Wolves defender Dion Sanderson this summer, as per a report by Wales Online.

The Bluebirds are in the hunt for another right-back and will consider bringing the youngster back to Wales again.

Sanderson, who is 20 years old, spent the second-half of last season with the Welsh side and made 10 appearances in all competitions as they reached the Championship Play-Offs.

Cardiff boss Neil Harris is eager to bolster his ranks over the coming weeks as he gears up for his first full season.

The ex-Millwall manager has said Sanderson will be considered, as per Wales Online: “I have to be respectful that Dion is like other players that we might look at who are contracted to other clubs.

“With Pelts (Peltier) leaving in January and going to West Brom and gaining another promotion, and Jazz (Richards) leaving after lockdown, that left us with young Dion who did brilliantly at times and developed really well with us. There’s possibly the opportunity for him to stay with us moving forward. Dion will be involved in those thought processes, as are other players.”

Sanderson has admitted he is unsure where he will be next term: “I haven’t spoken much about what’s going on next season. I only played nine games so I think going out on loan again would be best for me, for my development and my career.

“At this moment in time it’s just about focusing on my football and what’s going to happen next, where I’m going to go. It’s about improving myself.”

Sanderson is still young and could do with another loan spell to the second tier to get more first-team experience under his belt.

