Ligue 1 new boys FC Lorient have confirmed the signing of former Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town loan man Trevoh Chalobah on their official club website, bringing him in on a season-long loan deal.

After spending the last two seasons on loan in the Championship, Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah has made a fresh loan move. French side FC Lorient have moved to bring Chalobah in on season-long loan deal upon their return to Ligue 1.

After two seasons in England’s second-tier, Chalobah makes the step up to the to tier in France. Lorient won promotion last season and will be hoping to cement their place in Ligue 1.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Chalobah spoke to the club’s official website about the move. He said he is looking forward to developing and testing himself in France’s top-tier, saying:

“I am delighted to join FC Lorient today. The prospect of evolving at the highest French level and discovering a new culture convinced me. The FCL is a recognized club and the challenge proposed by the leaders of Lorient is attractive. I can’t wait to start this new adventure in my new colours”.

Chalobah, 21, can play in defensive midfield and centre-back, mainly playing in midfield for Huddersfield Town last season. Overall, he played 38 times for the club across all competitions, scoring one goal and laying on one assist.

With Ipswich Town, Chalobah notched up 44 appearances over the course of the 2018/19 season, finding the back of the net twice and providing one assist.

