Ex-Love Island contestant Dennon Lewis is set to train with Charlton Athletic, as per a report by The Sun.

The Addicks are to cast an eye over the non-league starlet ahead of a potential move.

He has previously been linked with the likes of Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Sunderland but has been invited for a trial by Lee Bowyer’s side.

Lewis impressed last season in the National League South and could be rewarded with a big move this summer. The winger joined the Royals in June last year and scored 14 goals to help them win the National League South title.

The 23-year-old started his career at Watford and rose up through the youth ranks at Vicarage Road. He never made a senior appearance for the Hornets, despite being a regular for their youth sides.

Lewis gained his first taste of first-team football on loan at Woking in the 2016/17 season, followed by a spell in League Two at Crawley Town the season after.

Watford released him in 2018 and he subsequently signed a one-year deal in Scotland with Falkirk. The London-born winger made 23 appearances for the Scottish Championship side and scored two goals.

Lewis had a brief spell in the National League at Bromley before joining Wealdstone and his move to the sixth tier has paid off for him.

Charlton have so far signed Alex Gilbey and Connor Washington in preparation for League One next season and could now feel the love and hand Lewis a deal at the Valley.

