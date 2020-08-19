The future of West Bromwich Albion and Celtic target Shane Duffy could soon be resolved following a message from the defender on Instagram.

The Irish International posted the following picture and message on his Instagram account which appeared to hint that there would soon be news regarding his immediate future.

There have been conflicting reports in recent days over which club is leading the race for the Brighton defender’s signature with some claiming a move to Celtic is most likely whilst others state that West Brom are the frontrunners.

West Brom are eager to add some Premier League experience to their defensive ranks with Ahmed Hegazi and Kyle Bartley seen as good squad players for next season with Semi Ajayi having never played top-flight football before needing an experienced head alongside him.

Whilst Celtic and West Brom are the main two clubs being linked with Duffy there are another trio of clubs monitoring him who are believed to be Leeds United, Burnley and West Ham United.

Duffy supported Celtic as a child which could give the SPL giants an advantage in the race to sign him.

Brighton currently have a wealth of central defensive options at their disposal with first-choice duo Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk amongst their ranks as well as Ben White who has returned from Leeds United and new signing Joel Veltman.

It appears this is a transfer saga that could soon be resolved judging by Duffy’s message and with the Premier League season just a few weeks away, clubs will be desperate to get their business done as soon as possible.

Would Shane Duffy be a good signing for Celtic or West Brom?