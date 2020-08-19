Norwich City winger Aidan Fitzpatrick is set for a move to Queen of the South, as per a report by the Pink ‘Un (originally from the Daily Record).

The Canaries’ youngster is poised to return to Scotland to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Fitzpatrick, who is 19 years old, joined Norwich last summer from Partick Thistle for a fee of around £350,000 and is yet to make a senior appearance for Daniel Farke’s side.

The ex-Scotland Under-19 international progressed up through the youth ranks at Partick Thistle and went onto break into their first-team. He scored seven goals in 30 games in all competitions for the Jags during the 2018/19 season to bag a Premier League move to Norwich.

However, the Canaries are now loaning him back to Scotland following their relegation to the Championship.

Queen of the South now beckons for Fitzpatrick and he will be looking to replicate the form he had at Partick Thistle with them in the Scottish Championship next term.

They finished 9th last season and will be looking to improve on that next time around. The Doonhamers will be eager to give Fitzpatrick plenty of game time to help his development.

Norwich have been very busy in the transfer market since their relegation and the numerous signings of attacking players has pushed Fitzpatrick further down the pecking order.

Nevertheless, a loan switch back to Scotland provides him with an opportunity to get some experience under his belt.

