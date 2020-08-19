Liverpool and Wolves continue to mull over a move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mirror.

Crystal Palace have also credited with an interest with the trio interested in throwing the Hornets’ man a Premier League lifeline.

Watford are also expected to face a battle to keep hold of the likes of Troy Deeney, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gerard Deulofeu this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

Sarr, who is 22 years old, scored six goals and gained six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions this past season.

Liverpool are looking for reinforcements to their squad and Jurgen Klopp’s side may add more options and depth to their attacking options by bringing the pacey winger to Anfield for next season. Whereas, Wolves are also keen on adding some more firepower going forward.

Watford paid a hefty fee in the region of £30 million to lure Sarr to the top flight from Rennes last summer and he still has four years left to run on his contract with the Hertfordshire side.

He started his career in Senegal at Generation Foot before moving to France to play a year at Metz in 2016. He then switched to Rennes and scored 18 goals in 77 games for the Ligue 1 side to earn a big-money move to England.

Sarr will be eagerly awaiting to see if Premier League sides make a move for him over the coming weeks.

Will Sarr leave Watford?