Leeds United and Newcastle United are interested in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Frank Lampard’s side are set to hold talks with the youngster over a new contract before loaning him out again.

Gallagher, who is 20 years old, is also on the radar of other Premier League sides such as Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion and is not short of options.

The England Under-21 international is expected to be loaned out again by Chelsea to gain more first-team experience.

The highly-rated midfielder has never made a senior appearance for the Blues but has been a key player for their youth sides over the past few years.

Gallagher spent the first-half of last season on loan at Charlton Athletic and quickly become a key player for the Addicks. He scored six goals in 26 games for Lee Bowyer’s side before switching to fellow Championship side Swansea City in January.

He then helped the Swans get into the Play-Offs before returning to Stamford Bridge at the end of the loan.

Leeds are in the hunt for more signings as they gear up for their return to the top flight and may see Gallagher as someone to give them more depth and options in midfield.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will have to see off plenty of competition, including from Steve Bruce’s Newcastle, if they want to bring the youngster to Elland Road in preparation for the next campaign.

