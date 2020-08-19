QPR are edging closer to signing Lyndon Dykes from Livingston with the striker agreeing personal terms, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops are closing in on a £2 million deal to bring him to London.

Dykes, who is 24 years old, has impressed in the Scottish Premiership for Livi over the past year-and-a-half and has been the subject of plenty of interest in this transfer window.

He scored 12 goals in all competitions last term and is poised to move to QPR now to sharpen their attack.

Mark Warburton’s side have so far managed to bring in free agent George Thomas after his release by Leicester City and midfielder Luke Amos on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

Dykes is set to be the next through the door for the R’s and will fill the void left by last season’s loanee Jordan Hugill.

The Queensland-born forward started his career in his native Australia with spells at Mudgeeraba and Merribac before moving to Scotland for a brief spell at Queen of the South in 2014 but returned down under shortly after.

Dykes spent a year back in Australia and played for Redlands United, Gold Coast City and Surfers Paradise Apollo before going back to Queen of the South in June 2016. He went onto become a regular for the Doonhamers and was later snapped up by Livingston in January 2019.

QPR will be hoping to get this deal over the line over the next day or so.

Will he be a good signing for QPR?