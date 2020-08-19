Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has poured cold water on speculation his side are going to sign ex-Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam, as per a report by the Bolton News.

The veteran is training with the League Two side at the moment to keep fit.

Adam, who is 35 years old, is an ex-teammate of Evatt’s from Blackpool and is weighing up his next move.

The Scotsman is currently a free agent after being released by Reading at the end of last season. He only joined the Royals last summer and scored twice in 27 appearances for them in the last campaign.

Evatt has said, as per the Bolton News: “I’ve known Charlie a long time and at the moment he is just training – it’s as simple as that. It’s amazing what I read sometimes, ‘Bolton throwing the salary cap out the window’.

“The truth is I have got a great relationship with Charlie and I am helping him get up to speed.”

He added: “We have got a pretty young group, so for them to see how Charlie manages himself in training, the high standards he sets for himself, can only help them along. He takes good care of himself and he has that elite mentality and attitude to his profession which can only improve players around him.”

Adam has played just under 500 games in his career to date having had spells at Rangers, Blackpool, Liverpool and Stoke City in the past.

He would be a great free agent signing for Bolton, especially in League Two, though Evatt has insisted there will be no move for him just yet.

