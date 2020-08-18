Leeds United are said to be in the market for a striker. They’ve missed out on Gent’s Canadian forward Jonathan David who opted for Lille instead of Elland Road. They are said to be speaking to Basel about Brazilian Arthur Cabral. Now, according to the Guardian’s Ed Aarons, the Whites are also holding discussions with Stuttgart over Nicolás González.

The news that Leeds United had any degree of interest came first via German publication Kicker and was supported by English newspaper The Express. The Express say that Gonzalez “wants out of the Mercedez Benz Arena” after his goals helped fire Stuttgart to an immediate return to the 1.Bundesliga after suffering relegation the season before. It is these 14 goals in 27 appearances that has clubs sitting up and taking notice.

Gonzalez first made the move to European football with Stuttgart, joining them in July 2018. from Argentinos Juniors for a fee said to be around £8m. His first season with the German side failed to see him pulling up trees, he scored only 2 goals and provided 4 assists in 33 1.Bundesliga games. That stands in stark contrast to his exploits last season in getting Stuttgart promoted at the first time of asking.

It is goals that are the currency that a striker deals in and González has 14 of them at his disposal as a bargaining chip for a summer sale. There are a host of clubs interested in the Argentinian hotshot but it is Premier League sides Leeds United and Brighton who have the upper hand with both English sides having made contact with Stuttgart.

The Express quote Stuttgart’s sporting director, Thomas Hitzlsperger, who has said that González will not be leaving on the cheap. The German said: “If we hand him over, then it really has to be expensive.” Money for the 14-goal striker won’t be seen as a problem with both the Whites and the Seagulls receiving the £mega-million windfall share of the Sky TV monies.

Should Leeds United put serious effort into landing Nicolás González from VfB Stuttgart?