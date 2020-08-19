As per a report from the Daily Mail, Premier League trio Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion are all keen on signing Grimsby Town starlet Mattie Pollock.

At just 18, young defender Mattie Pollock has emerged as a fixture in Grimsby Town’s first-team picture. Now, it has been claimed that the Mariners starlet is attracting interest from the Premier League.

A report from the Daily Mail has claimed that Premier League trio Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion have all registered an interest in signing Pollock this summer. The three top-flight sides have been keeping a watchful eye over Pollock and Grimsby are said to be “braced” for bids.

Pollock has nailed down a spot in the side under Grimsby boss Ian Holloway. He captained the senior side at just 17 in the EFL Trophy earlier this campaign and has played a total of 29 times since graduating from the club’s academy, with 27 of those appearances coming in the 2019/20 campaign.

Standing at 190cm, Pollock is already a physical presence at the back and the Daily Mail writes that he has drawn comparisons to England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

It will be interesting to see if any of the clubs said keen on Pollock look to make a swoop for the young defender this summer. Grimsby Town fans, is Pollock a player the club must keep or would you be okay with him leaving at the right price?

