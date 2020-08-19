Football Insider has claimed that Nottingham Forest and Brentford are among the sides to have joined the chase for Peterborough United attacker Siriki Dembele.

As covered here on The72, reports claimed last week that Peterborough United attacker Siriki Dembele was attracting interest from the Premier League. Reports were dismissed by the club but now, further claims have emerged regarding interest in Dembele.

A report from Football Insider has claimed that Championship pair Nottingham Forest are both interested in Dembele as well. Premier League new boys Fulham and West Brom have also been linked, as have Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

Dembele – who hit a stunning vein of form in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign – is said to be valued at £5m by Peterborough United.

Overall, Dembele played in 30 games across all competitions last season, scoring six goals and laying on nine assists. The last nine games of his season saw Dembele hit his finest form. He moved into a central role and scored four goals and provided seven assists in just nine games.

In total, Dembele, 23, has scored 13 goals and provided 16 assists in 77 appearances since signing for Peterborough United.

Posh are determined to win promotion to the Championship this season so Darren Ferguson will be keen to keep Dembele on board to help them in their efforts to make a long-awaited return to the second tier.

Would you like your club to make a move for Dembele this summer? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Peterborough United news, one of the club’s former players has featured as a trialist for a fellow League One side – find out more about that story here.

Would you like your club to sign Dembele this summer?