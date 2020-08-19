Oldham Athletic have confirmed the signing of former Wigan Athletic and Oxford United loan man Conor McAleny on their official club website.

Oldham Athletic’s new boss Harry Kewell has already been busy in the summer market. The Latics have brought in six new faces and now, another new arrival has been confirmed.

After his release from Fleetwood Town, former Everton youngster Conor McAleny has joined Oldham. The 28-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Boundary Park side, keeping him there until the end of the season.

Upon the announcement of the deal, McAleny said he knew he wanted to make a move to Oldham Athletic after speaking to Harry Kewell. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“I’m delighted and really excited to get going now. I’ve spoken to the gaffer a couple of times, he’s expressed his ideas and it got my interest straight away.

“After speaking to my agent, I came up a couple of days ago to meet him in person and had a good conversation with him and it just clicked straight away. I really liked his ideas and I think it’ll work out well, so I’m excited to see what happens as I feel he can get the best out of me.”

McAleny has plenty of Football League experience under his belt. After coming through Everton’s academy, McAleny spent time on loan with Scunthorpe United, Brentford, Cardiff City, Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic and Oxford United, where he netted an impressive 10 goals in 19 games.

In 2017, McAleny left Everton and joined Fleetwood Town, where he played 70 times across all competitions and spent time on loan with Kilmarnock and Shrewsbury Town before leaving earlier this summer.

Now, with a move to Oldham Athletic confirmed, McAleny will be hoping to impress under Harry Kewell and help the Latics to a successful 2020/21 campaign. Oldham fans, are you happy with the signing of McAleny? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Wigan Athletic news, one of the club’s star wingers has been the subject of a bid from a Championship side – details about that here.

Happy with the signing of McAleny?