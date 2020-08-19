Belgian side Cercle Brugge have confirmed the loan signing of QPR and Coventry City linked Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo on their official club website.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that both QPR and Coventry City were interested in signing Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo on loan for the 2020/21 campaign. Now, it has been confirmed that he has signed for Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

The Jupiler Pro League outfit confirmed the deal on Tuesday, bringing Ugbo in on loan for the upcoming campaign. The deal includes the option to buy the Chelsea youngster at the end of the season if the club wishes to do so.

Upon the announcement, Cercle Brugge chairman Vincent Goemaere welcomed Ugbo to the club, saying:

“With the arrival of Ike Ugbo, we are strengthening our line of attack in a targeted manner. Ugbo is a sturdy, strong striker who easily found his way to goal last season when he was loaned out to Roda JC. That he did not disappoint he can this season Cercle display. Welcome, Ike!”



Ugbo enjoyed a successful loan stint with Roda JC Kerkrade in the Dutch second division. He joined on loan last summer and has netted 13 in 29 this season, laying on three assists along the way.

Ugbo has previously spent time on loan with Barnsley (18 games, two goals and one assist), MK Dons (17 games, two goals) and Scunthorpe United (16 games, one goal). The 21-year-old has been a prolific scorer in Chelsea’s youth ranks, scoring 10 in 15 for the Under-18s and 15 in 34 for the Under-23s.

Now, with Ugbo’s move confirmed, it will be interesting to see who QPR and Coventry City turn to in order to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming Championship season.

