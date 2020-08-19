French side Amiens SC have completed the signing of Liverpool youngster and Luton Town target Adam Lewis, confirming the deal on their official club website.

As covered here on The72 earlier this week, reports claimed that Liverpool youngster Adam Lewis was poised to make a move to French side Amiens SC. Luton Town had been linked with the full-back and now, his move has been confirmed.

Lewis will spend the 2020/21 campaign with Amiens, coming in to bolster Luke Elnser’s defensive ranks. The move will see Lewis get his first consistent taste of senior football and will be hoping to prove himself in Ligue 2.

Earlier this summer, Blackpool were linked with a move for Lewis, also covered here on The72. The Tangerines and Liverpool are connected through manager Neil Critchley, who previously worked as Under-23s coach at Anfield. However, the links between the League One club and Lewis never developed into anything serious.

Having impressed in Liverpool’s youth ranks, a loan move could be good for Lewis. His only experience of senior football so far has come in the FA Cup, playing all 90 minutes in Liverpool’s win over Shrewsbury Town.

Now, with it being confirmed that Luton Town will not be signing Lewis, the Hatters will now turn their attentions elsewhere to try and bring in new options on the left side of defence.

Luton Town fans, would you have liked to sign Lewis? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Luton Town news, one of the club’s former managers has landed a new coaching role – find out more about that here.

Would you have liked to sign Lewis?