Former Bradford City midfielder Jake Reeves has joined Vanarama National League club Notts County ahead of the new season according to reports on The Magpies’ official website.

The 27-year-old Lewisham-born midfielder was a free agent after being released by The Bantams when his contract with the West Yorkshire club expired at the end of June.

Reeves spent three years with Bradford City in which he made 46 appearances for the club, scoring one goal. The player was unable to help The Bantams bounce back from their relegation from Sky Bet League One at the first attempt as the club finished in ninth place in the Sky Bet League Two table.

The midfielder has today joined a Notts County side who fell to a 3-1 defeat to Harrogate Town in the 2019/2020 Vanarama National League play-off final at Wembley earlier this month. Neil Ardley’s men looked unstoppable in their quest to return to the English Football League but they failed to turn up on the big occasion at the national stadium as they crashed to a defeat which will now see them remain in non-league for at least one more season.

Reeves will be hoping to help Notts County overcome last season’s disappointment and win a second career promotion five years on from his last success with former club AFC Wimbledon.