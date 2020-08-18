Blackpool have continued their preparations for the new Sky Bet League One season with a third consecutive pre-season victory this afternoon.

Having already seen off Southport and Port Vale in pre-season so far, Neil Critchley’s side took on English Football League newcomers Barrow AFC at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

The Seasiders won the behind-closed-doors clash 2-1 thanks to goals from Jordan Thorniley and Matty Virtue. The Lancashire side have not yet been mentioned amongst the favourites for promotion from the third tier this season but Blackpool are certainly making all of the right noises ahead of the 2020/2021 big kick-off.

Blackpool were on top throughout the first half against The Bluebirds at Bloomfield Road but they had to wait until 10 minutes before the break before taking the lead courtesy of a looping Thorniley header.

Barrow were better after the break and levelled matters 25 minutes into the second period when Dior Angus jinked his way through the Blackpool defence before lashing the ball home.

The home side were not deterred and they regained their lead in the final 10 minutes after Virtue collected the ball and produced a cool finish beyond the trialist Barrow keeper.

Blackpool’s 2020/2021 campaign will kick-off with a Carabao Cup first round tie against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday 5 September.