In news just coming through, Leeds United have just announced the capture of young Ajax goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel who joins the Whites on a three-year deal.

This official announce comes exactly a week after news first broke from Holland with a now-typical ‘farewell’ tweet from van den Heuvel himself.

Dani van den Heuvel’s most recent post about his transfer. Great words! 👏#AjaxYouth #Leeds pic.twitter.com/FhYVwEYR4g — Ajax Youth Academy (@AjaxYA) August 11, 2020

It was also an upcoming deal that was reported by website Ajax Showtime. Their website said that youngster van den Heuvel had left Ajax and said that he “opts for a foreign adventure at Leeds United.” In doing so, he would be joining the newly-promoted Whites and would be the latest young signing for the West Yorkshire club.

Van den Heuvel did have a contract offer from Ajax as he moved up to their Under-18 age group. However, the youngster decided against accepting that deal and instead moves to Elland Road and a deal running until the summer of 2023.

Van den Heuvel has been at Dutch giants Ajax since 2017, joining them from fellow Dutch side ADO Den Haag on a free transfer. However, he is giving that all up and stepping outside of his comfort zone and joining a Leeds set-up well-schooled under luminary coaching legend Marcelo Bielsa.

The young goalkeeper becomes Leeds’ 7th signing of the summer transfer window. This is so after the captures of Joe Gelhardt, Charlie Allen, Cody Drameh and the return of Jack Harrison to Elland Road on loan.

Prior to this glut of signings, Leeds had already announced the permanent signings of Helder Costa and Illan Meslier as they prepared for life in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

