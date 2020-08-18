Leeds United started out the 2017/18 Sky Bet Championship season like a greyhound under the guidance of Thomas Christiansen. They tore sides apart in a display of attacking football that gave their fans the hope that this could be THAT season. It wasn’t!

It crumbled after a defeat in the FA Cup against Newport and Leeds went from being top at the Christmas break into a spiral. Christiansen was sacked and Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom brought in to replace him. End result? The White limped painfully into a mediocre 13th place.

It was obvious that Heckingbottom wasn’t the answer; he was let go soon after the season’s end. Leeds United seemed to be back on the manager carousel. However, when news started to percolate out that they were making serious overtones on Marcelo Bielsa there was a definite sense of incredulity.

This wasn’t a manager from the usual stock that you’d expect Leeds United to dip into. Bielsa is the sort of name that, if you saw it on a list of candidates, then you’d simply not bother turning up for an interview. Yes, he is that good.

Proof of the pudding comes from the fact that he’s turned the Whites from sorry, 13th-place limp-ins to Sky Bet Championship winners in just two seasons. He has also achieved that with largely the same squad, or at least with a healthy number of them. The rest were carefully brought-in adornments on loan deals.

As it stands, Bielsa technically isn’t the coach at Leeds United. His deal for the 2019/20 season has run out. Negotiations are underway to keep him at Elland Road, of course. In that essence, the Argentine really is Leeds United’s main signing priority of the transfer window and the two parties are involved in discussions.

Fans are almost tangibly attempting to force the Bielsa signing over the line. Here’s the latest insight from BBC Radio Leeds’ match summariser and reporter Adam Pope:

All the signs are that he will sign off a deal to see him at #lufc next season. As we know he is very thorough. — Adam Pope (@apopey) August 18, 2020

On the Bielsa front it all looks very much like negotiations are headed for a positive outcome. — Adam Pope (@apopey) August 18, 2020

What Pope says (above) is the music that Leeds United fans’ ears want to hear.

Announce Marcelo Bielsa.

Is Marcelo Bielsa the biggest, most important signing that Leeds United will make this window?