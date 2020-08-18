Leeds United are already said to be involved in talks with Swiss side Basel over their Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral. However, the Evening Standard are also reporting that the Whites have “registered an interest” in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

Chelsea, having landed Timo Werner and are heavily into a deal to bring Kai Havertz to English football and the Premier League. However, they need to clear the decks somewhat and getting Batshuayi off the books would certainly free up around £100,000-per-week in wages.

The Evening Standard stresses that Chelsea are “keen to offload some fringe players” and this is a sentiment supported by Belgian source HLN who yesterday said that the Blues “absolutely wants to get rid” of Batshuayi.

It’s not as if Batshuayi hasn’t come up with the goods for the Stamford Road outfit. In the four years that he’s been at the London club, the Belgian forward has scored 25 goals and added 6 assists in 77 games. However, he’s looked less likely each season to be a regular and his time at the Bridge has reportedly already had a line drawn under it by current boss Frank Lampard.

There is the inclination that Batshuayi could do a job for Leeds United, based on the links between the striker and his time at Marseille under Marcelo Bielsa. During that period of his football career, the Belgian scored 10 goals in 29 games. However, expectant Whites fans might want to take note of some big warning signs mentioned by HLN.

In their article, they indicate that one of the reasons that Batshuayi has failed at the highest level is because he is “too instinctive and too little tactical, according to the three trainers who passed him in a row.”

Slightly rephrasing that, it appears that Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard all saw/see the Belgian striker as a little too selfish and one who couldn’t be coached in a tactical sense. If that is true, he’d not survive boot camp with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

