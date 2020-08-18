Derby County want to sign Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Derby. Keeper search. David Marshall at Wigan now top of the list. Scotland cap. Top quality. (@reluctantnicko)

The Rams are in the hunt for a new number one for next season and could throw the Latics’ man a Championship lifeline.

The Scotland international is now ‘top of the list’ for Derby as they seek a replacement for Ben Hamer, who has now gone back to Huddersfield Town.

Marshall, who is 35 years old, impressed for Wigan in the Championship last season and is expected to stay in the division despite the Latics being relegated to League One.

He only joined the North West club last summer and still has a year left on his contract at the DW Stadium. However, they won’t stand in his way of a departure due to their financial woes.

Marshall started out at Celtic and made 50 appearances for the Glasgow side earlier in his career before moving to England to join Norwich City 13 years ago.

He spent three years at Carrow Road before switching to Cardiff City. The 6ft 3inc ‘keeper was a hit in Wales and stayed for seven season, playing 278 games.

Marshall helped the Bluebirds gain promotion to the Premier League in 2013 and was later snapped up by Hull City.

He was the Tigers’ second choice in his first two seasons at the KCOM Stadium but made the number one spot there in his final year.

Wigan called him for last summer but he could now be on his way to Pride Park.



