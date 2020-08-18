Boston United have confirmed the signing of former Leeds United and Derby County midfielder Paul Green on their official club website after he was released by Crewe Alexandra.

After being released by Crewe Alexandra, veteran midfielder Paul Green has been on the lookout for a new club. Now, having spent his entire career in the Football League, Green has signed for non-league outfit Boston United.

Boston United, who play in the National League North, have brought Green in on a free transfer. The former Leeds United and Derby County man becomes the third signing of the summer and Boston boss Craig Elliott has moved to express his delight at Green’s arrival. He said:

“Paul is a player I personally know very well and he has had a fantastic career. He will bring vital experience but also quality and energy to our midfield.

“He has recently played a big part in helping Crewe to promotion to League One and I was delighted that he turned down higher league interest to sign for us. He is extremely fit and highly motivated to gain another promotion and I am very much looking forward to working with Paul this season.”

Over the course of his career, Green played for Doncaster Rovers, Derby County, Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic and Crewe Alexandra, notching up almost 600 career appearances.

Now, he will be hoping to make an impact at Boston United to help them in their efforts to climb up the football ladder.