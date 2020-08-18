Bournemouth have confirmed on their official club website that former Luton Town boss and West Brom assistant manager Graeme Jones has joined Jason Tindall’s backroom coaching staff.

Graeme Jones has landed his first coaching role since departing Luton Town earlier this year. The experienced coach has taken up a role with Bournemouth, joining new manager Jason Tindall’s coaching team.

Former Bournemouth man Stephen Purhces has earned a role as assistant manager as well. Simon Weatherstone and Steve Fletcher have maintained their roles as first-team coach and assistant first-team coach.

Upon the confirmation of Jones’ arrival, Tindall spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at the former West Brom’s assistant’s appointment. He said:

“I am also delighted to bring Graeme to the club. His pedigree is unquestionable and that experience and expertise can only stand us in good stead going forward.

“Graeme likes to play the game in the right way and has fresh ideas which we are looking forward to implementing on the training ground.”

Jones, 50, has worked in plenty of assistant manager roles over the course of his career. He started out with Hamilton Academical and has since coached the likes of Swansea City, Wigan Athletic, Everton and Belgium, all as the number two to Roberto Martinez.

Jones spent a stint as West Brom’s assistant boss before leaving to take up the Luton Town manager’s job, where he remained until April of this year.

Now, he will be hoping to help Bournemouth make an immediate return to the Premier League.

