The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that West Brom look set to send young striker Callum Morton on loan to Lincoln City.

West Brom. Likely to send striker Morton out to Lincoln. Appleton links working there. Again. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 17, 2020

Former West Brom coach Michael Appleton is looking to further strengthen his Lincoln City squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. Now, it has been claimed that his former side could look to help him out by sending one of their hottest prospects on loan to Sincil Bank for next season

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said that West Brom are poised to send young striker Callum Morton on loan to Lincoln City this summer. The Imps have already made eight signings and it is rumoured to be “likely” that Morton will also join Appleton’s ranks this summer.

Morton, 20, enjoyed a thoroughly successful spell on loan with Northampton Town for the second half of last season. His goals saw him help the Cobblers to promotion, earning them a spot in League One.

Morton has previously gathered senior experience on loan with Braintree Town (14 appearances, five goals) but it was with Northampton where he really displayed his goalscoring ability. In 12 appearances, the striker netted eight goals, including three in the play-offs.

It will be interesting to see if the Appleton links with West Brom help Lincoln secure the signing of Morton this summer.

