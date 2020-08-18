Rochdale have confirmed the return of former Barnsley and Blackpool full-back Ryan McLaughlin on their official club website.

At the end of last season, Rochdale let go of former Liverpool youngster Ryan McLaughlin at the end of his deal. Now, it has been confirmed that McLaughlin has returned to the club.

McLaughlin has put pen to paper on a new one-year contract with Rochdale which will keep him at Spotland for the upcoming season. Injuries hampered the 25-year-old’s first season with the club and now, he will ben looking to kick on and impress under Brian Barry-Murphy.

Upon the announcement, McLaughlin spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at his return to Rochdale. He said:

“It feels great to be back. I was last in [at training] back in March, so it’s good to see everybody again. It feels quite strange to have had that amount of time away.

“I had been talking to Brian and Lee for some time about hopefully getting something done and it has been progressing from there. I’m delighted to have finally got it over the line and I can’t wait to get started again.

“I was really keen on coming back here and the staff were a big part of it. I love the whole day-to-day atmosphere around the Club – it’s a very happy and positive atmosphere. I love being here and the style of play also suits me brilliantly, so I’m delighted to have got the deal done.”

McLaughlin has played in 19 games for Rochdale since signing from Blackpool in January 2019. After coming through Liverpool’s academy, he spent time on loan with Barnsley and Aberdeen before making a free transfer move to Oldham Athletic.

He spent two years at Boundary Park before leaving for Blackpool, where he remained for only half a season before joining Rochdale.

