Leeds United are in the market for a striker, or so the media noise goes. They are looking at alternatives to challenge and/or support current incumbent Patrick Bamford. Brazilian source Globoesporte wrote a couple of days ago that the Whites had made a £16.2m bid for him. Now, journalist, Fernando Graziani adds a little update (below):

Translated tweet:

Brief update of Arthur Cabral’s possible move to the Premier League. Basel wants 20 million euros (full amount), but Leeds thinks it’s high. Proposed guaranteed 15 million euros may even decrease if performance bonuses increase. Clubs keep talking.”

Cabral, who moved to Swiss side FC Basel at the start of July for £4m after a successful season on loan from Palmeiras, had a very successful first season in European football in the Swiss Super League. He made 26 appearances for Basel in the league, scoring 14 goals and providing 4 assists.

Globoesporte’s reveal stated that Leeds United’s bid was equivalent to £16.3m, with a starting bid of £13.5m. This is something that Graziani’s tweet corroborates when he states “proposed guaranteed minimum of 15 million euros.”

Both sources agree that Basel are wanting substantially higher with a €20m/£17.9m flat fee transfer. What is encouraging is that reporter Graziani says that both Leeds United and Basel are locked in conversations as they look to navigate this impasse.

That would represent a substantial increase on the £4m fee they paid for him only in July 2019, even bearing in mind that Globoesporte’s Mota states that Basel will only receive 70% (€12.6/£11.3m) with the remaining 30% (€5.4m/£4.9m) split equally between Brazilian sides Palmeiras and Ceará.

